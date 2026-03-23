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Iran Denies Recent Talks with U.S. Amid Trump's Agreement Claim

Iran's foreign ministry has refuted U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of recent discussions between the two countries, emphasizing no talks have occurred in over three weeks. Despite reports from friendly countries suggesting the U.S. sought negotiations, Iran has been unresponsive, according to state news agency IRNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST
Iran Denies Recent Talks with U.S. Amid Trump's Agreement Claim
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Iran's foreign ministry has strongly refuted President Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. and Iran have engaged in talks leading to 'major points of agreement,' stating categorically that no discussions have taken place over the past 24 days.

President Trump suggested there had been recent communication with Iran, pointing towards significant progress. However, Iran's spokesperson dismissed these claims shortly after Trump's comments, marking a clear contradiction in their statements.

Reports had emerged indicating the U.S. had reached out for talks to end ongoing hostilities, conveyed through intermediary nations. However, Iran's state news agency IRNA reports that these invitations for dialogue have met with silence from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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