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Delhi Empowers Justice: ASHA and Anganwadi Workers to Serve as Para-Legal Volunteers

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority has launched a new initiative to enlist ASHA and Anganwadi workers as para-legal volunteers. This program, designed to deliver 'justice at the doorstep', aims to increase legal access by empowering these workers to address legal issues within communities effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:25 IST
Delhi Empowers Justice: ASHA and Anganwadi Workers to Serve as Para-Legal Volunteers
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The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative enlisting ASHA and Anganwadi workers as para-legal volunteers. This was launched on Monday with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, emphasizing their role in delivering 'justice at the doorstep'.

Titled 'Community Legal Empowerment through Health and Childcare Platforms', this initiative leverages the outreach capacity of frontline workers under the National Health Mission and the Integrated Child Development Services. Chief Justice Kant highlighted the pivotal role ASHA and Anganwadi workers play, acting as a 'peaceful army' to facilitate grassroots legal empowerment.

Additionally, DSLSA has launched 'Hospital Facilitation Centres' across Delhi's government hospitals, ensuring immediate legal assistance and free medical care for victims. The formal launch event took place at the Delhi High Court, attended by notable dignitaries including Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya.

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