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High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Israel Discuss Iran Negotiations

During a phone call, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed efforts to initiate negotiations with Iran. The conversation also covered the potential components of an agreement to end the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:11 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Israel Discuss Iran Negotiations
JD Vance

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in a phone discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about opening negotiations with Iran. According to sources cited by Axios, the conversation took place on Monday.

The call not only underscored efforts for dialogue but also delved into the specific components of a potential agreement aimed at resolving the prolonged U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This development marks a crucial step towards peace in the region.

As tensions continue, the discussions between Vance and Netanyahu could signal a shift in international relations and efforts to stabilize the Middle East through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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