Netanyahu and Trump Eye Strategic Deal with Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the possibility of reaching a strategic deal with Iran. Trump sees potential in capitalizing on military achievements by the IDF and U.S. to secure objectives that safeguard essential interests, Netanyahu stated in a video release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:16 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that he held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who identified an opportunity for a strategic agreement with Iran.
During their conversation, Trump expressed the possibility of harnessing the significant military achievements of both the IDF and the U.S. military. This approach aims to secure a crucial deal that aligns with the core interests of both nations.
Netanyahu shared these insights in a video statement distributed by his office, emphasizing the importance of leveraging military successes for diplomatic gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)