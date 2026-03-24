Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Eye Strategic Deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the possibility of reaching a strategic deal with Iran. Trump sees potential in capitalizing on military achievements by the IDF and U.S. to secure objectives that safeguard essential interests, Netanyahu stated in a video release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:16 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Eye Strategic Deal with Iran
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that he held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who identified an opportunity for a strategic agreement with Iran.

During their conversation, Trump expressed the possibility of harnessing the significant military achievements of both the IDF and the U.S. military. This approach aims to secure a crucial deal that aligns with the core interests of both nations.

Netanyahu shared these insights in a video statement distributed by his office, emphasizing the importance of leveraging military successes for diplomatic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026