Netanyahu and Trump Eye Strategic Deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that he held discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, who identified an opportunity for a strategic agreement with Iran.

During their conversation, Trump expressed the possibility of harnessing the significant military achievements of both the IDF and the U.S. military. This approach aims to secure a crucial deal that aligns with the core interests of both nations.

Netanyahu shared these insights in a video statement distributed by his office, emphasizing the importance of leveraging military successes for diplomatic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)