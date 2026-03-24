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Tragic Military Plane Crash in Colombia Leaves Nation in Grief

A military transport plane with 125 on board crashed in southwestern Colombia, causing casualties. At least 48 were rescued. The accident raises concerns over military equipment, as President Petro urges modernization. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:38 IST
Tragic Military Plane Crash in Colombia Leaves Nation in Grief
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A military transport plane carrying 125 individuals crashed shortly after takeoff in southwestern Colombia, officials reported. The incident resulted in an unspecified number of casualties, though 48 passengers were rescued alive, according to the Colombian Ministry of Defense.

The crash happened in Puerto Leguizamo, Putumayo province, near the borders with Peru and Ecuador. Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez and Air Force Commander Carlos Fernando Silva confirmed that the Hercules C-130 aircraft was engaged in a mission transporting troops at the time of the accident.

President Gustavo Petro used the tragic event to call for modernization of military equipment, citing bureaucratic hurdles as obstacles. Petro emphasized accountability for those hindering progress. Rescue operations continue, with aircraft deployed to evacuate the injured to hospitals in Bogota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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