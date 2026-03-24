Bahrain's Bold Move: UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz

Bahrain has put forth a draft United Nations Security Council resolution seeking authorization for countries to employ 'all necessary means' to safeguard commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic chokepoint, vital for global oil supplies, has recently seen heightened tensions.

The draft resolution is supported by Gulf Arab states and the United States amidst concerns over Iran's threat to block the Strait. The proposal condemns Iran's actions as threats to international peace and calls for measures, including potential sanctions, to ensure safe passage.

Despite backing from powerful allies, the resolution may struggle to pass due to potential vetoes from Iran's allies, Russia and China. Meanwhile, France is crafting an alternative proposal, and the US is deploying military assets to the region, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)