Rocket Tensions Escalate in Middle East

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, at least seven rockets were fired from the Iraqi town of Rabi'a towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria. This attack, confirmed by two Iraqi security sources, represents the first cross-border assault of its kind since the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran commenced.

Sources revealed that a rocket launcher mounted on a burnt truck was seized in the Rabi'a district near Mosul, believed to have been used in the assault on the Rmeilan base in Syria. While Syria's military acknowledged a rocket attack on one of its bases in Hasaka, it did not confirm the base housed U.S. troops.

Collaborating with Iraqi counterparts, Syria confirmed an operation was underway to locate the attackers. Meanwhile, the conflict has spread beyond Iran's borders, with Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. troops, and Israel retaliating against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)