Supreme Court Weighs on Late-Arriving Mail Ballots Controversy

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is currently evaluating state laws that allow the counting of mail ballots arriving after Election Day, a primary concern for former President Donald Trump. A decision regarding these laws, expected by late June, could force 14 states to reconsider their election procedures just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

The case from Mississippi has ignited debates among the justices, questioning if federal law mandates that all ballots must be cast and received by Election Day. This legal examination underscores Trump's baseless assertions of widespread fraud associated with mail-in voting during the 2020 elections.

If ruled against, states might face operational challenges with military and overseas ballots, disrupting longstanding practices. Meanwhile, the justices weigh the broader implications, including early voting and absentee ballots, reflecting the complexity and potential voter disenfranchisement at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)