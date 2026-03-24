MMA Fighter Markwayne Mullin Takes on Homeland Security

On Monday, the Senate approved Markwayne Mullin as the new Homeland Security Secretary, following the dismissal of Kristi Noem. Mullin, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to steer the department through turbulent times, marked by budget standoffs and immigration policy debates.

The confirmation, which faced a largely party-line vote of 54-45, positions Mullin—an ex-MMA fighter and long-standing Republican senator from Oklahoma—as a significant player despite his limited prior involvement in immigration issues. His initial focus will be on restoring routine department funding and addressing immigration policy demands posed by Democrats.

Mullin will also tackle challenges at FEMA, aiming to improve disaster response criticized under previous leadership. His success hinges on managing internal GOP pressures and maintaining public support, all while adhering to Trump's directives on immigration enforcement.