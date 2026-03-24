Assam Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Polls on April 9

The Assam government has declared April 9 a public holiday to facilitate assembly polling, as per a notification from the General Administration Department's Commissioner and Secretary, MS Manivann. This decision ensures the closure of both government and private offices, urban local bodies, educational institutions, and commercial establishments, including banks, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

A separate notification from the Labour Welfare Department states that April 9 will also be recognized as a paid holiday in all factories, tea plantations, shops, and public entertainment or amusement establishments. This measure supports citizen participation in the democratic process by ensuring employees do not face work-related obstacles on polling day.

Polling for Assam's 126-member assembly is set to take place on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The public holiday reflects the government's commitment to facilitating smooth electoral participation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)