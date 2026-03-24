Left Menu

Assam Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Polls on April 9

The Assam government has announced a public holiday on April 9 for assembly polls. This decision, per a notification by the General Administration Department, mandates the closure of all offices, schools, banks, and businesses. The Labour Welfare Department also declared a paid holiday for various establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:47 IST
Assam Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Polls on April 9
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has declared April 9 a public holiday to facilitate assembly polling, as per a notification from the General Administration Department's Commissioner and Secretary, MS Manivann. This decision ensures the closure of both government and private offices, urban local bodies, educational institutions, and commercial establishments, including banks, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

A separate notification from the Labour Welfare Department states that April 9 will also be recognized as a paid holiday in all factories, tea plantations, shops, and public entertainment or amusement establishments. This measure supports citizen participation in the democratic process by ensuring employees do not face work-related obstacles on polling day.

Polling for Assam's 126-member assembly is set to take place on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The public holiday reflects the government's commitment to facilitating smooth electoral participation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026