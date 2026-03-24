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Escalation in Iraq: Airstrikes and Tensions Rise

A deadly airstrike targeted Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar, killing 14 and wounding 30, including a senior commander. The PMF accused the United States of the attack. The escalation comes amid ongoing regional conflicts involving Iran, the U.S., and allied groups, raising potential risks of broader hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:45 IST
Escalation in Iraq: Airstrikes and Tensions Rise
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At least 14 fighters from Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed in airstrikes in Anbar province, according to security sources. The attacks, believed to be carried out by the United States, also injured 30 others, including the PMF's Anbar operations commander.

The PMF confirmed the death of its commander, Saad al-Baiji, in a statement holding the U.S. responsible, claiming the strikes hit a command headquarters. The attack occurred as top commanders were convened for a security meeting, further intensifying tensions in the region.

This development follows a series of hostilities involving Tehran-backed armed groups and U.S. bases, triggering fears of a regional conflict escalation. Attacks have extended into other Middle Eastern countries, with Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, clashing with U.S. and Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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