Escalation in Iraq: Airstrikes and Tensions Rise

At least 14 fighters from Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed in airstrikes in Anbar province, according to security sources. The attacks, believed to be carried out by the United States, also injured 30 others, including the PMF's Anbar operations commander.

The PMF confirmed the death of its commander, Saad al-Baiji, in a statement holding the U.S. responsible, claiming the strikes hit a command headquarters. The attack occurred as top commanders were convened for a security meeting, further intensifying tensions in the region.

This development follows a series of hostilities involving Tehran-backed armed groups and U.S. bases, triggering fears of a regional conflict escalation. Attacks have extended into other Middle Eastern countries, with Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, clashing with U.S. and Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)