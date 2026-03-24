Rights Watchdog Challenges Insurance Discrimination

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) following complaints of discrimination against families with children who have hearing and speech disabilities in obtaining life insurance. The NHRC has taken note of allegations that these families face denials or restrictive conditions from insurance companies.

Presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, the NHRC's action under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, follows a complaint by the president of Laghu Udyog Bharati in Ludhiana, Punjab. The complaint highlights the financial insecurity caused by insurance companies, which purportedly refuse or limit coverage based solely on the child's disability.

The NHRC has directed the IRDAI in Hyderabad, Telangana, to investigate the complaint and submit an action report within 15 days. The complainant also urges policy changes to foster inclusive insurance and raise awareness among insurers about equal access to financial protection for all individuals, regardless of disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)