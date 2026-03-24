Strained Allies: France's Angst Over US Unpredictability

France's military leadership has expressed unease over the United States' increasingly erratic foreign strategies, which have had ramifications on French security interests.

In a statement at a defense forum in Paris, Chief Fabien Mandon articulated frustrations over the US's lack of communication before launching operations in the Middle East. This action was reminiscent of previously undisclosed military withdrawals.

Historically close NATO allies, France and the US have seen tensions rise as Washington's decisions, particularly around the Middle East, become less predictable, posing both strategic challenges and diplomatic rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)