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Rising Antisemitic Attacks Set Europe on Alert

In Antwerp, Belgium, a car torching incident, suspected to be antisemitic, led to the arrest of two minors amidst rising attacks on Jewish sites in Europe. The situation has prompted increased security measures and sparked investigations across Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK to address the escalating intimidation against Jewish communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:22 IST
Rising Antisemitic Attacks Set Europe on Alert
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A car was set ablaze in Antwerp, Belgium, leading to the arrest of two minors amid suspicions of an antisemitic attack. This incident adds to a series of attacks on Jewish sites in Europe following the US-Israel coalition against Iran, according to Belgian officials.

In response, Belgian authorities deployed soldiers to safeguard Jewish sites in major cities. The Antwerp prosecutor confirmed an ongoing investigation into the two suspects, who were apprehended shortly after the attack. A circulated video of the attack is said to be authentic and part of the inquiry.

Other antisemitic incidents have been reported in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Britain. The SITE Intelligence Group linked the attacks to an Iran-aligned militant group, while London police investigate their potential involvement in an attack on Jewish ambulances.

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