DPIIT Partners with Blue Star to Accelerate India’s Manufacturing Innovation

In a major push to strengthen India’s manufacturing innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Star Limited, a leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company.

The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between startups and industry, enabling innovators to develop scalable, market-ready solutions in high-impact sectors such as HVAC, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain systems.

Industry-Startup Collaboration to Drive Product Innovation

The MoU marks a shift toward industry-led innovation frameworks, where startups are not only incubated but also integrated directly into real-world manufacturing ecosystems.

Under the collaboration, startups will gain access to:

Mentorship from industry experts and domain specialists

State-of-the-art R&D laboratories and testing facilities

Opportunities for pilot projects and real-world deployment

Market linkages and integration into industrial value chains

This structured support is expected to significantly reduce the time taken for startups to move from concept to commercialization, a key bottleneck in India’s product innovation landscape.

Focus on HVAC, Digital Technologies and Smart Manufacturing

The partnership places special emphasis on sectors with high growth potential and technological relevance, including:

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) technologies, especially energy-efficient and climate-resilient solutions

Digital and smart technologies, including IoT-enabled systems and automation

Advanced manufacturing processes, such as precision engineering and Industry 4.0 applications

Supply chain innovation, focusing on efficiency, resilience, and sustainability

India’s HVAC market alone is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR, driven by urbanisation, climate demands, and green building initiatives—making it a fertile ground for startup innovation.

Enabling Startups to Achieve Market-Ready Milestones

A core objective of the MoU is to help startups cross critical development stages through structured support mechanisms.

Startups will be assisted in achieving:

Proof-of-Concept (PoC) development

Product validation and testing

Prototype refinement and certification

Commercial deployment through pilot programmes

Selected startups will also be considered for integration into Blue Star’s supply chain and product ecosystem, providing immediate market access and scale opportunities.

Bharat Startup Grand Challenge to Anchor Innovation Efforts

As part of the collaboration, DPIIT and Blue Star will jointly explore organizing:

Innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge

Targeted hackathons focused on manufacturing, HVAC, and digital solutions

These initiatives will present startups with real-world problem statements, encouraging solution-oriented innovation aligned with industry needs.

Leadership Perspective: Driving Industry-Led Innovation

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the strategic importance of such collaborations:

“This partnership represents a critical step towards fostering industry-driven innovation in manufacturing. It enables startups to work on real-world challenges and scale solutions with tangible outcomes.”

The collaboration reflects DPIIT’s broader vision of transforming India into a global hub for design-led manufacturing and product innovation, supported by strong industry linkages.

Strengthening India’s Startup-Manufacturing Ecosystem

India currently hosts over 1.2 lakh recognized startups, with an increasing number focusing on deep-tech and manufacturing innovation. However, access to industry infrastructure and market linkages has remained a challenge.

This MoU addresses these gaps by:

Creating a direct interface between startups and established industry players

Enhancing technology transfer and co-development opportunities

Accelerating commercialization of indigenous innovations

Supporting the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives

Formal Signing and Institutional Support

The MoU was formally signed by:

Shri T. L. K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT

Shri B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited

The signing took place in the presence of senior officials from both DPIIT and Blue Star, underscoring the institutional commitment to long-term collaboration.

Strategic Implications

This partnership signals a broader shift in India’s innovation ecosystem—from isolated startup incubation to integrated, industry-aligned innovation pipelines.

Key takeaways:

Strong push for co-creation between startups and industry

Focus on high-impact, scalable manufacturing technologies

Increased emphasis on rapid prototyping and deployment

Reinforcement of India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub

As India accelerates its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, such collaborations are expected to play a pivotal role in unlocking innovation, boosting industrial competitiveness, and creating sustainable economic growth.