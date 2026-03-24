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India's Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana's Final Journey

Harish Rana, a 31-year-old in a coma since 2013, has become the first in India to be allowed passive euthanasia following a Supreme Court judgment. The decision marks a significant legal precedent, recognizing the right to die with dignity under Article 21. Harish's family supported the move for broader societal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:28 IST
India's Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana's Final Journey
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  • India

Harish Rana, who recently passed away at AIIMS-Delhi, became the first individual in India to legally undergo passive euthanasia, a landmark moment driven by a Supreme Court judgement.

In a coma since 2013 after a tragic fall, Harish's condition necessitated artificial nutrition and occasional oxygen support. His family's decision, in line with the court's recognition of the right to die with dignity, highlights both personal and public dimensions of the ethical issue.

Harish's case has prompted calls for comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia, shedding light on the necessity for tailored care approaches and policy reform in end-of-life treatment scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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