Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict: Upholding SC Reservation Integrity

The Supreme Court has pronounced a landmark decision concerning Scheduled Caste reservations, specifying that no individual converting to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be recognized as a Scheduled Caste. This verdict was welcomed by N Ramchander Rao, President of the Telangana BJP, as it upholds the Andhra Pradesh High Court's earlier decision.

Rao emphasized that reservations envisioned by Dr. B R Ambedkar were tailored for the upliftment of marginalised groups within Hinduism. He voiced concerns over individuals retaining SC status post-conversion, terming it unconstitutional and a source of injustice to genuine Dalits. The court's ruling aims to curb such irregularities, ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive their due.

Criticising opposing political parties, Rao accused them of exploiting the reservation system for vote-bank politics and called for strict adherence to the Supreme Court's ruling in Telangana. The BJP, he stated, remains dedicated to protecting the rights of eligible Dalits, reinforcing that constitutional benefits should reach rightful candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)