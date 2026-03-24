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Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict: Upholding SC Reservation Integrity

BJP President N Ramchander Rao commends the Supreme Court's ruling on Scheduled Caste reservations, reaffirming that only Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists can claim the status. The decision aims to end misuse of SC certificates post religious conversion, ensuring justice for genuine Dalits. Rao calls for strict implementation in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:32 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict: Upholding SC Reservation Integrity
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has pronounced a landmark decision concerning Scheduled Caste reservations, specifying that no individual converting to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be recognized as a Scheduled Caste. This verdict was welcomed by N Ramchander Rao, President of the Telangana BJP, as it upholds the Andhra Pradesh High Court's earlier decision.

Rao emphasized that reservations envisioned by Dr. B R Ambedkar were tailored for the upliftment of marginalised groups within Hinduism. He voiced concerns over individuals retaining SC status post-conversion, terming it unconstitutional and a source of injustice to genuine Dalits. The court's ruling aims to curb such irregularities, ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive their due.

Criticising opposing political parties, Rao accused them of exploiting the reservation system for vote-bank politics and called for strict adherence to the Supreme Court's ruling in Telangana. The BJP, he stated, remains dedicated to protecting the rights of eligible Dalits, reinforcing that constitutional benefits should reach rightful candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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