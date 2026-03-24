CSIR-MEA Hosts High-Level Diplomacy Meet from Global South to Boost Tech Collaboration
Dr Malhotra emphasised the importance of science diplomacy in strengthening partnerships across the Global South, particularly in tackling development challenges collectively.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic push to deepen South–South cooperation through science and technology, India hosted ambassadors and high commissioners from across the Global South at a high-level “Capabilities Discovery Session” in New Delhi, showcasing cutting-edge innovations aimed at addressing shared global challenges.
The session, jointly organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), brought together diplomats from Oceania, the Gulf, West Asia and North Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean, reflecting India’s growing role as a technology partner for developing nations.
Science Diplomacy Takes Centre Stage
The event was jointly led by:
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Dr Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), MEA
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Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR
The initiative focused on leveraging science, technology and innovation (STI) to address common priorities such as:
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Climate action and environmental sustainability
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Healthcare and health equity
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Food and water security
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Resilient infrastructure development
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Inclusive and affordable technological growth
Dr Malhotra emphasised the importance of science diplomacy in strengthening partnerships across the Global South, particularly in tackling development challenges collectively.
CSIR’s 37-Lab Network Showcased as Global Innovation Hub
Highlighting India’s scientific capabilities, Dr Kalaiselvi presented CSIR’s expansive R&D ecosystem:
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37 national laboratories working across diverse sectors
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Focus areas include:
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Healthcare and pharmaceuticals
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Agriculture and food processing
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Environmental engineering
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Oceanography
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Infrastructure and advanced materials
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She outlined CSIR’s global collaboration framework based on the “Connect, Collaborate, Converge, Convert” model, aimed at:
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Co-developing technologies
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Scaling solutions globally
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Ensuring affordability and adaptability
Affordable, Scalable Solutions for Global Challenges
During thematic presentations, CSIR scientists showcased practical, deployable technologies tailored for developing economies:
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Food Processing & Packaging:
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Affordable solutions to reduce waste and enhance food security (CSIR–NIIST)
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Pharmaceutical Research:
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Collaborative approaches to tackle antimicrobial resistance (CSIR)
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Water Technologies:
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Desalination and wastewater recycling systems for water-stressed regions (CSIR–CSMCRI)
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Circular Economy & Waste Management:
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Biomass valorisation and sustainable resource use (CSIR–NEERI)
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Ocean Sustainability:
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Innovations linking ocean resources with climate systems (CSIR–NIO)
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Low-Carbon Infrastructure:
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Sustainable construction technologies for resilient infrastructure (CSIR–CRRI)
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These innovations highlight India’s emphasis on cost-effective, scalable technologies suited to Global South conditions.
Expanding Partnerships Through Technology Transfer and Mobility
CSIR invited participating nations to engage in:
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Joint research and development projects
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Technology transfer and co-deployment
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Two-way mobility of scientists and researchers
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Knowledge-sharing platforms and capacity building
Dr Kalaiselvi stressed that CSIR technologies are designed to be “easy to adopt, relevant, affordable, and globally acceptable.”
Strengthening Global South Innovation Ecosystems
The session, organised by CSIR’s International S&T Affairs Directorate (ISTAD), reinforced India’s commitment to:
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Building collaborative innovation ecosystems
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Supporting capacity development in partner countries
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Translating research into real-world solutions for societal challenges
Dr Rama Swami Bansal, Head of ISTAD, highlighted the importance of converting scientific knowledge into scalable impact.
Strategic Significance
Key Takeaways:
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India positions itself as a science and technology partner for the Global South
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Focus on affordable, scalable, and sustainable innovations
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Strong push for science diplomacy and collaborative R&D
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Emphasis on climate resilience, healthcare, and resource security
India’s Growing Leadership in South–South Cooperation
The event underscores India’s broader strategy of leveraging its scientific and technological strengths to support development across emerging economies.
By combining innovation, diplomacy, and development cooperation, India is positioning itself as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in the Global South.