CSIR-MEA Hosts High-Level Diplomacy Meet from Global South to Boost Tech Collaboration

In a strategic push to deepen South–South cooperation through science and technology, India hosted ambassadors and high commissioners from across the Global South at a high-level “Capabilities Discovery Session” in New Delhi, showcasing cutting-edge innovations aimed at addressing shared global challenges.

The session, jointly organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), brought together diplomats from Oceania, the Gulf, West Asia and North Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean, reflecting India’s growing role as a technology partner for developing nations.

Science Diplomacy Takes Centre Stage

The event was jointly led by:

Dr Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), MEA

Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR

The initiative focused on leveraging science, technology and innovation (STI) to address common priorities such as:

Climate action and environmental sustainability

Healthcare and health equity

Food and water security

Resilient infrastructure development

Inclusive and affordable technological growth

Dr Malhotra emphasised the importance of science diplomacy in strengthening partnerships across the Global South, particularly in tackling development challenges collectively.

CSIR’s 37-Lab Network Showcased as Global Innovation Hub

Highlighting India’s scientific capabilities, Dr Kalaiselvi presented CSIR’s expansive R&D ecosystem:

37 national laboratories working across diverse sectors

Focus areas include: Healthcare and pharmaceuticals Agriculture and food processing Environmental engineering Oceanography Infrastructure and advanced materials



She outlined CSIR’s global collaboration framework based on the “Connect, Collaborate, Converge, Convert” model, aimed at:

Co-developing technologies

Scaling solutions globally

Ensuring affordability and adaptability

Affordable, Scalable Solutions for Global Challenges

During thematic presentations, CSIR scientists showcased practical, deployable technologies tailored for developing economies:

Food Processing & Packaging: Affordable solutions to reduce waste and enhance food security (CSIR–NIIST)

Pharmaceutical Research: Collaborative approaches to tackle antimicrobial resistance (CSIR)

Water Technologies: Desalination and wastewater recycling systems for water-stressed regions (CSIR–CSMCRI)

Circular Economy & Waste Management: Biomass valorisation and sustainable resource use (CSIR–NEERI)

Ocean Sustainability: Innovations linking ocean resources with climate systems (CSIR–NIO)

Low-Carbon Infrastructure: Sustainable construction technologies for resilient infrastructure (CSIR–CRRI)



These innovations highlight India’s emphasis on cost-effective, scalable technologies suited to Global South conditions.

Expanding Partnerships Through Technology Transfer and Mobility

CSIR invited participating nations to engage in:

Joint research and development projects

Technology transfer and co-deployment

Two-way mobility of scientists and researchers

Knowledge-sharing platforms and capacity building

Dr Kalaiselvi stressed that CSIR technologies are designed to be “easy to adopt, relevant, affordable, and globally acceptable.”

Strengthening Global South Innovation Ecosystems

The session, organised by CSIR’s International S&T Affairs Directorate (ISTAD), reinforced India’s commitment to:

Building collaborative innovation ecosystems

Supporting capacity development in partner countries

Translating research into real-world solutions for societal challenges

Dr Rama Swami Bansal, Head of ISTAD, highlighted the importance of converting scientific knowledge into scalable impact.

Strategic Significance

Key Takeaways:

India positions itself as a science and technology partner for the Global South

Focus on affordable, scalable, and sustainable innovations

Strong push for science diplomacy and collaborative R&D

Emphasis on climate resilience, healthcare, and resource security

India’s Growing Leadership in South–South Cooperation

The event underscores India’s broader strategy of leveraging its scientific and technological strengths to support development across emerging economies.

By combining innovation, diplomacy, and development cooperation, India is positioning itself as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable growth in the Global South.