Air Strike Hits Christian Town Amid Expanding Conflict

Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday that an air strike has targeted Sahel Alma, a Christian town located north of Beirut. The region had previously been untouched in the growing conflict between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah.

While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, witnesses in the area recounted hearing several blasts followed by white smoke emerging from the town.

The incident marks a shift in the dynamics of the ongoing conflict, as it extends to regions previously unscathed by military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)