Air Strike Hits Christian Town Amid Expanding Conflict
An air strike targeted Sahel Alma, a Christian town north of Beirut, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. No immediate casualties were reported, but witnesses heard multiple blasts and observed white smoke. This area had remained untouched until this incident in the escalating war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese state media reported on Tuesday that an air strike has targeted Sahel Alma, a Christian town located north of Beirut. The region had previously been untouched in the growing conflict between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah.
While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, witnesses in the area recounted hearing several blasts followed by white smoke emerging from the town.
The incident marks a shift in the dynamics of the ongoing conflict, as it extends to regions previously unscathed by military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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