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India's Pivotal Role in the Indo-Pacific Balance of Power

A senior Trump administration official emphasizes India's critical role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the strategic partnership between the US and India amid geopolitical shifts. The bilateral defense relationship is set to deepen to counterbalance influences in the region, notably China's growing military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:05 IST
India's Pivotal Role in the Indo-Pacific Balance of Power
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A senior Trump administration official has underscored India's indispensable role in fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and achieving a favorable balance of power in Asia. The remarks come amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics, with a particular focus on countering China's expanding influence.

Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, highlighted the significance of deepening defense ties between the US and India. Speaking in New Delhi, Colby pointed out that mutual interests increasingly align, despite occasional differences, underpinning a robust strategic partnership.

The US sees India's strong and confident presence as essential not only for the Indian populace but also globally. Colby stressed the importance of enhancing real military capabilities and highlighted ongoing defense cooperation, including technological collaboration and potential co-production of military hardware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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