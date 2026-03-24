India's Response to the West Asia Conflict: Diplomatic Engagements and Safe Passage for Citizens
India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focusing on dialogue and diplomacy amidst the West Asia conflict. The country's priority is ensuring the safety of its citizens in the region, facilitated by diplomatic efforts and special flight operations. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is engaging with global counterparts to address energy concerns.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking proactive diplomatic steps, engaging with world leaders amidst the West Asia conflict, emphasizing peace through dialogue. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in discussions with his counterparts, underlining India's commitment to diplomatic solutions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the safety of Indian nationals as a top priority. Since February 28, over 402,000 passengers have returned to India, with additional flights being organized. Efforts are particularly directed towards facilitating safe travels from high-tension areas through various Middle Eastern countries.
In light of flight restrictions from Kuwait and Bahrain, India is coordinating alternative routes via neighboring nations. Jaishankar's engagement with the US Secretary of State highlighted concerns over energy security, reflecting India's vested interest in stable international economic conditions amidst the conflict.
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