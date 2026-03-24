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Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Push to Keep Hormuz Passage Open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed the West Asia crisis, emphasizing the urgency of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping. This conversation underlines international efforts to de-escalate tensions, crucial for energy security and economic stability, with significant geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:12 IST
Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Push to Keep Hormuz Passage Open
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced India's support for swift peace in West Asia during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the openness of the Strait of Hormuz.

The discussion, which was the first between the two leaders since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28, highlighted the critical need for the strait to remain accessible to ensure global peace and economic stability.

Amid surging oil prices following Iran's near-blockade of the vital shipping lane, Modi has engaged in diplomatic talks with Middle Eastern leaders, underscoring India's delicate balancing act in a region vital for its energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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