Govt Pushes CSR-Led Tribal Development; Launches Solar Skill Programme for Green Jobs

In a major push to strengthen corporate participation in tribal development, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs hosted a National-Level CSR Conclave in New Delhi, calling for targeted, outcome-driven interventions to uplift tribal communities and bridge development gaps.

Held at Sunder Nursery, the conclave brought together over 100 participants from 50+ public and private sector organisations, marking a significant step toward multi-stakeholder collaboration for inclusive growth.

CSR Must Focus on Tribal Regions: Jual Oram

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Jual Oram stressed that companies have a special responsibility toward tribal communities, particularly as many tribal regions are rich in natural resources contributing to national growth.

“Focused CSR interventions in tribal areas are essential to ensure that development benefits reach the communities that contribute to nation building,” he said.

Solar Entrepreneurs Programme Launched for Tribal Youth

A key highlight of the conclave was the launch of a “Solar Entrepreneurs” training programme, aimed at preparing tribal youth for green energy jobs.

Key Features:

9-day residential training programme

Developed in collaboration with: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Tata Power Skill Development Institute

Focus on Solar PV Helper/Assistant Technician roles

The initiative aligns tribal skill development with future-ready sectors like renewable energy, creating pathways for employment and entrepreneurship.

Govt Seeks Stronger CSR-Government Convergence

Minister of State Shri Durgadas Uikey appreciated ongoing CSR initiatives and assured full government support for scaling impactful projects.

The conclave emphasised:

Greater alignment between CSR and government schemes

Leveraging corporate expertise and innovation

Addressing gaps not covered by traditional government programmes

Focus Areas: Livelihoods, Digital Inclusion, Women Empowerment

Discussions during the conclave highlighted key sectors where CSR can drive transformation:

Sustainable livelihoods and forest-based economies

Digital inclusion in remote tribal regions

Women empowerment initiatives

Skill development and entrepreneurship

Companies shared best practices and success stories from grassroots-level interventions.

Recognition of CSR Champions

The Ministry recognised organisations that have made significant contributions to tribal development, reinforcing the importance of private sector engagement in social impact.

Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Tribal Empowerment

Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Smt. Ranjana Chopra highlighted the government’s focus on:

Holistic and inclusive development of tribal communities

Strengthening implementation mechanisms

Scaling successful CSR and government partnership models

She stressed that convergence and community participation are key to achieving sustainable socio-economic progress.

Strategic Takeaways

Strong push for CSR-driven tribal development

Launch of solar skill programme for green jobs

Focus on innovation, partnerships, and convergence

Emphasis on inclusive and equitable growth

Toward Inclusive Growth Under Viksit Bharat Vision

The conclave reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that India’s growth is:

Inclusive and participatory

Rooted in social justice principles

Focused on uplifting marginalised communities

By leveraging CSR as a catalyst, the Ministry aims to accelerate progress toward a Viksit Bharat, where tribal communities are active participants in the nation’s development journey.