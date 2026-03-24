Pentagon's Strategic Troop Deployment: Expansion in the Middle East

The Pentagon is poised to send thousands of elite troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with Reuters on Tuesday.

This deployment adds to a significant military buildup in the region, aligning with the Trump administration's simultaneous pursuit of diplomatic discussions with Iran.

Officials remained tight-lipped about the exact destinations and timing of the troops' arrival, and the U.S. military redirected questions to the White House, which has not yet provided a comment.