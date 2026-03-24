Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strategic Move into Southern Lebanon

Israel will extend its military operations into southern Lebanon, seizing the territory up to the Litani River, as confirmed by Defence Minister Israel Katz. He clarified that the area would serve as a "security zone," a move echoing Israel's military tactics in past regional conflicts.

Strong opposition from Hezbollah, Lebanon's prominent militant group backed by Iran, has surged, with its leadership describing Israel's aggression as an "existential threat" to the Lebanese state. The ongoing conflict has already resulted in over a thousand deaths and significant infrastructure damage.

The United Nations has voiced concerns over the escalating rhetoric, worsening regional stability. Displacement due to military actions continues, with Israeli officials declaring targeted demolition and buffer zone creation as strategic necessities. Meanwhile, Lebanon's expulsion of the Iranian ambassador adds a diplomatic layer to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)