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Iraq's Security Council Greenlights PMF Self-Defense Rights

Iraq's National Security Council has approved the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) to defend themselves against attacks. This decision follows an assault on a PMF headquarters, resulting in 15 deaths, including a commander. The council's approval was led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST
Iraq's Security Council Greenlights PMF Self-Defense Rights
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The Iraqi National Security Council, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has granted the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) the authority to defend themselves in light of recent threats.

The decision comes after a violent assault on a PMF headquarters, which left at least 15 fighters dead, including a high-ranking commander.

This move underscores the government's commitment to empowering the PMF, a predominantly Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, to secure their territories against any potential future attacks.

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