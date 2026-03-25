Iraq's Security Council Greenlights PMF Self-Defense Rights
Iraq's National Security Council has approved the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) to defend themselves against attacks. This decision follows an assault on a PMF headquarters, resulting in 15 deaths, including a commander. The council's approval was led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST
The Iraqi National Security Council, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has granted the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) the authority to defend themselves in light of recent threats.
The decision comes after a violent assault on a PMF headquarters, which left at least 15 fighters dead, including a high-ranking commander.
This move underscores the government's commitment to empowering the PMF, a predominantly Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, to secure their territories against any potential future attacks.