Iraq's Security Council Greenlights PMF Self-Defense Rights

The Iraqi National Security Council, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has granted the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) the authority to defend themselves in light of recent threats.

The decision comes after a violent assault on a PMF headquarters, which left at least 15 fighters dead, including a high-ranking commander.

This move underscores the government's commitment to empowering the PMF, a predominantly Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, to secure their territories against any potential future attacks.