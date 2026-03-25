Escalation in Iraq: Strikes Heighten Tensions Among Regional Allies

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, airstrikes targeted Iraq's regional headquarters for Iran-backed Shi'ite militias, killing at least 15 fighters. The assault also hit the residence of the group's leader, Falih al-Fayadh, though he was not present at the time. Medical officials report that at least 30 others were wounded, with the death toll expected to rise.

Iraq's military officials have blamed both the U.S. and Israel for the attack on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Anbar province, raising the risk of retaliatory strikes. Ambulances transported the injured to Ramadi hospital, as outraged mourners held a funeral procession for the provincial operations commander, Saad al-Baiji, in Baghdad.

The strikes are a political quandary for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who faces the challenge of balancing relations with both Iran and the United States. Meanwhile, Iraq's National Security Council authorizes the PMF to exercise self-defense, raising the specter of a potential cycle of retaliatory violence.