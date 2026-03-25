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Macron Calls for De-escalation and Diplomacy with Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to halt regional attacks, protect energy and civilian infrastructure, and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Macron emphasized the need for Iran to engage in good faith negotiations regarding its nuclear and ballistic program to achieve de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:32 IST
Macron Calls for De-escalation and Diplomacy with Iran
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a firm stance against regional instability, urging Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to cease attacks on neighboring countries. In a recent conversation, Macron emphasized the critical need to protect energy resources, civilian infrastructure, and ensure freedom of navigation in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting the urgency of diplomatic engagement, Macron called on Iran to participate in good faith negotiations. The French President aims to pave the way for de-escalation while addressing the concerns of the international community regarding Iran's controversial nuclear and ballistic ambitions.

Macron's position underscores Europe's vested interest in Middle Eastern stability, as tensions continue to challenge global security dynamics. His call for diplomacy reflects a broader objective to curtail Iran's regional influence and promote a peaceful, cooperative international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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