U.S. Proposes 15-Point Plan to End Middle East Conflict

The United States has devised a comprehensive 15-point plan directed at Iran, intending to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The development was disclosed to Reuters by a source familiar with the situation.

The proposal, aiming for peace and stability in the war-torn region, was first reported by The New York Times. According to their report, two officials confirmed that the plan was communicated to Iran through Pakistan's diplomatic channels.

This initiative underscores the U.S. government's dedication to pursuing diplomatic measures as a means to bring an end to hostilities in the Middle East, emphasizing a strategic approach to conflict resolution.