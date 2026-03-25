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China and Iran Advocate for Peaceful Dialogue Amid International Tensions

In a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged for peace talks, emphasizing resolution through dialogue over conflict. Araqchi stressed Iran's expectation for firm stances from Security Council members, especially China and Russia, against U.S. aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:24 IST
China and Iran Advocate for Peaceful Dialogue Amid International Tensions
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged dialogue over conflict during a call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, emphasizing the necessity for peace talks. Wang highlighted the importance of resolving hot-button issues through negotiation rather than force.

Araqchi responded by expressing Iran's serious expectation for the Security Council, particularly China and Russia, to condemn U.S. and Israeli actions. Araqchi highlighted the critical role these countries play in preventing the U.S. from abusing the Security Council's powers for its agendas.

The discussion underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension and the push for diplomatic solutions in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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