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Currency Markets on Edge Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Rumors

Currency markets showed signs of tension as traders reacted to ongoing speculation about U.S. efforts to negotiate with Iran. Despite claims of progress, Tehran denies direct talks, affecting market stability. Dollar and cryptocurrencies saw varied movements, with oil prices affecting inflation concerns and interest rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:03 IST
Currency Markets on Edge Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Rumors
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Currency markets showed signs of fatigue in Asian trade on Wednesday, as traders remained cautious amid speculation over U.S.-Iran negotiations. Although U.S. President Donald Trump reported progress in talks, Tehran has denied any direct negotiations, keeping investors wary.

The dollar experienced slight gains, while the euro fluctuated, ending 0.1% down at $1.1599. Meanwhile, the pound fell 0.1% to $1.3396, and the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.5822. The subdued currency volatility contrasted with a marked increase in equity futures and a steep decline in crude oil prices.

In contrast, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether climbed 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. As geopolitical tensions persist, market expectations for U.S. interest rates remain uncertain, with the chance of a December rate hike now at 15.7%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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