Crackdown on Foreign-Funded Religious Conversions: FCRA Amendment Sparks Debate

The Indian government introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, aiming to regulate foreign funding to prevent its misuse in religious conversions.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the bill's role in enhancing transparency and maintaining proper use of foreign funds, declaring the measure as protective against forced conversions and personal gain exploitation.

Opposition members, however, criticized the bill, labeling it as 'dangerous' by centralizing power within the government without adequate constitutional safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)