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Contradicted Claims: Tehran Denies Talks with Washington

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, refuted U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Moghadam emphasized that no talks have occurred, although there are efforts by friendly nations to facilitate dialogue. Pakistan has expressed willingness to host any potential discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:26 IST
Contradicted Claims: Tehran Denies Talks with Washington
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  • United Arab Emirates

Tehran has denied any direct or indirect negotiations with Washington, according to a statement from Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

This assertion starkly contrasts with recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that Iran was seeking a deal.

Moghadam acknowledged efforts by several friendly countries to pave the way for dialogue between the nations, a move he hopes will ultimately help end the ongoing conflict. Furthermore, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said Islamabad is ready to host any potential talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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