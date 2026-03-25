Farewell to Harish: India's Pioneer of Passive Euthanasia

The first person in India permitted passive euthanasia, Harish Rana, was laid to rest as his family and friends gathered to commemorate his life and the legal landmark his case represented. The poignant ceremony in South Delhi marked the end of his 13-year struggle.

With heartfelt words and spiritual support, mourners paid their respects. Harish's parents, Ashok and Nirmala Rana, addressed attendees at the Green Park cremation ground, sharing their emotions and gratitude for the support received.

The emotional farewell unfolded under the auspices of various community members and led by the Brahma Kumaris, reflecting a journey of love, loss, and ultimate liberation for Harish. The family donated his eyes, symbolically freeing Harish after years of suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)