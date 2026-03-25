Unconfirmed Deal: The Mysterious 15-point Plan to Iran
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia has not received any information from Iran concerning a reported U.S. 15-point plan, casting doubts on the veracity of media reports. Meanwhile, President Trump suggested Tehran was open to negotiating a deal to end the Middle East conflict. Iranian officials have denied receiving such a plan.
Russia has expressed skepticism over a reported 15-point plan from the United States to Iran after failing to receive any confirmation from Iranian officials. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Moscow remains uninformed about the details of this alleged proposal.
President Donald Trump earlier mentioned that Tehran appeared willing to negotiate a deal aimed at resolving conflicts in the Middle East. However, Iranian military spokespersons have consistently denied the existence of such a plan.
The situation remains unclear as state media in Iran reported that Iranian representatives dismissed the reports, accusing the United States of "negotiating with itself." As a result, the authenticity and details of the purported plan remain in question.
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- Russia
- Iran
- U.S.
- Trump
- 15-point plan
- Middle East
- negotiation
- Tehran
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
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