Parliament Revises Session Schedule Amidst Festivals
The Indian Parliament will not convene over the weekend as initially planned, following suggestions from members to cancel sessions during the festival period. The revised schedule includes the cancellation of sessions on Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti, with the session extending until April 2 as originally planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:27 IST
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In a recent announcement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that both Houses of Parliament will not hold sessions over the upcoming weekend, contrary to the earlier decision.
The initial plan to convene on March 28 and 29 was changed following suggestions from members of the business advisory committees. In respect to the festivals, Parliament also did not meet last Thursday and Friday.
The revised schedule keeps Parliament in session until April 2, aligning with the original calendar. Notably, there will be no private members' business on Friday, as the government agenda takes precedence.
(With inputs from agencies.)