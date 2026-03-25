Parliament Revises Session Schedule Amidst Festivals

In a recent announcement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that both Houses of Parliament will not hold sessions over the upcoming weekend, contrary to the earlier decision.

The initial plan to convene on March 28 and 29 was changed following suggestions from members of the business advisory committees. In respect to the festivals, Parliament also did not meet last Thursday and Friday.

The revised schedule keeps Parliament in session until April 2, aligning with the original calendar. Notably, there will be no private members' business on Friday, as the government agenda takes precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)