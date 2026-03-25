No Delays in FIR for Ajit Pawar's Air Crash: Minister's Assurance
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, clarified that there was no delay or laxity in registering an FIR related to Ajit Pawar's air crash death. Rohit Pawar had earlier alleged delay by Maharashtra police, leading him to file a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka, which was later transferred back.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, addressed the media on Wednesday, dismissing claims of delay in registering an FIR concerning Ajit Pawar's air crash. The former deputy chief minister's death has sparked controversy due to alleged negligence.
Kadam refuted allegations made by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who suggested Maharashtra police were sluggish in their probe, forcing him to file a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka. This FIR was subsequently sent to Maharashtra Police.
Kadam emphasized that initial procedures involve filing an Accidental Death Report before an FIR. He assured that efforts to deliver justice were ongoing, amid scrutiny from party workers and the public.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogesh Kadam
- Ajit Pawar
- air crash
- FIR
- zero FIR
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Rohit Pawar
- NCP
- CBI
ALSO READ
Audit Reveals Grave Shortcomings in Maharashtra Pollution Control
Over 91,000 Missing Girls Reunited in Maharashtra: A Decade of Progress
Trio Expelled from Maharashtra Districts Amid Theft Spree
Controversy Over Cancelled Hindutva Philosophy Conference in Karnataka
Maharashtra's Pollution Control Board Under Fire: A Call for Reform