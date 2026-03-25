No Delays in FIR for Ajit Pawar's Air Crash: Minister's Assurance

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, addressed the media on Wednesday, dismissing claims of delay in registering an FIR concerning Ajit Pawar's air crash. The former deputy chief minister's death has sparked controversy due to alleged negligence.

Kadam refuted allegations made by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, who suggested Maharashtra police were sluggish in their probe, forcing him to file a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka. This FIR was subsequently sent to Maharashtra Police.

Kadam emphasized that initial procedures involve filing an Accidental Death Report before an FIR. He assured that efforts to deliver justice were ongoing, amid scrutiny from party workers and the public.