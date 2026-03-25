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YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates Women's Political Empowerment

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supports the proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which seeks 33% reservation for women in Assemblies and Lok Sabha. He asserts this aligns with his party's commitment to enhancing women's role in governance, promoting leadership and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:06 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates Women's Political Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday voiced his support for the Centre's proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023. Designed to be implemented by 2029, these amendments aim to secure a 33% reservation for women in the Assemblies and Lok Sabha.

Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the amendments as pivotal for bolstering women's political representation in the country. In a post on 'X', he declared, 'I strongly support the proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act and support the move to ensure 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.'

The move, according to Reddy, is in line with the YSRCP's ongoing dedication to women's empowerment and governance involvement. The opposition party has long promoted female participation by instituting 50% reservations in local bodies and nominations. Reddy stressed that enhancing women's leadership at all democratic levels is a party principle, advocating that such initiatives will foster gender equality and opportunities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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