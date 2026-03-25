Strained Aid: The Mid-East Crisis Amid US Funding Cuts

Humanitarian organisations are under significant pressure following the US's severe cutbacks on foreign aid, leaving them struggling to meet the growing demands in the Middle East. As conflicts intensify, millions are displaced, particularly in Iran and Lebanon, further straining already limited resources.

The dissolution of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Trump's administration has led to massive layoffs globally. Leading aid agencies, including the UNHCR, are urging for donations to support those affected, with Lebanon facing particularly dire needs.

Amid the chaos, rising food and fuel prices, combined with disrupted shipping routes, further complicate humanitarian efforts. There's a global call for countries to bolster their contributions as aid groups express concerns over insufficient funding as conflicts and humanitarian crises continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)