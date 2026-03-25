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Gulf Nations Confront Iran's Threat Amid Escalating Tensions

Gulf Arab states addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council, emphasizing the existential threat posed by Iranian attacks on their infrastructure. These hostilities are part of the broader U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The U.N. condemned Iran’s actions as potential war crimes while urging all parties to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:42 IST
Gulf Nations Confront Iran's Threat Amid Escalating Tensions

Gulf Arab states have declared an existential threat posed by Iranian strikes on their infrastructure, according to statements made at the U.N. Human Rights Council. The conflict, involving U.S.-Israeli forces against Iran, has led to extensive retaliation by Iran through drone and missile attacks, severely impacting civilian areas and energy facilities.

Kuwait's ambassador, Naser Abdullah H. M. Alhayen, emphasized the severity of the threat to regional stability and sovereignty. The United Arab Emirates also accused Iran of using aggressive expansionism to destabilize the international order. A motion condemning Iran's unprovoked strikes was passed with consensus, calling for reparations and ongoing monitoring by the U.N. rights chief.

Iran defended its actions, citing civilian casualties from U.S.-Israeli strikes. The conflict's escalation is noted for its unpredictable and dangerous implications, with calls from the U.N. for its resolution. Meanwhile, Oman highlighted the initial U.S.-Israeli actions as a trigger for the current hostile environment, urging a comprehensive look at all violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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