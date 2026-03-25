Transforming Immigration: The IVFRT Scheme's Strategic Leap
The Union Cabinet has approved a five-year extension of the IVFRT Scheme with a Rs 1,800 crore investment. This project aims to completely transform India's immigration system with innovative technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and streamlined services, enhancing efficiency while maintaining security standards. This also aids travel, tourism, and business sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a five-year extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, dedicating Rs 1,800 crore to overhaul the nation's immigration framework by March 2031.
The scheme isn't merely a technical upgrade but a strategic revolution aimed at aligning with the government's vision of providing a world-class immigration and visa issuance system. Initiated in 2010, the plan has seen continuous extensions, the latest being in response to the recently enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
With a focus on adopting emerging technologies, transforming core infrastructures, and optimizing services, the scheme promises mobile-based services, self-service kiosks, and a unified digital platform, thereby enhancing user experience without compromising security. The initiative also targets reducing processing times, boosting tourism, and fostering business growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IVFRT
- Immigration
- India
- Visa
- Modernisation
- Security
- Technology
- Travel
- Tourism
- Government
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