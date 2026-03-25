Transforming Immigration: The IVFRT Scheme's Strategic Leap

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a five-year extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, dedicating Rs 1,800 crore to overhaul the nation's immigration framework by March 2031.

The scheme isn't merely a technical upgrade but a strategic revolution aimed at aligning with the government's vision of providing a world-class immigration and visa issuance system. Initiated in 2010, the plan has seen continuous extensions, the latest being in response to the recently enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

With a focus on adopting emerging technologies, transforming core infrastructures, and optimizing services, the scheme promises mobile-based services, self-service kiosks, and a unified digital platform, thereby enhancing user experience without compromising security. The initiative also targets reducing processing times, boosting tourism, and fostering business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)