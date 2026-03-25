Left Menu

India's Immigration Overhaul: IVFRT Scheme Gets Five-Year Extension

The Indian government has extended the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme until 2031 with a budget of Rs 1,800 crore. This strategic initiative aims to modernize and secure the immigration system, enhance user experience, and support sectors like tourism and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:39 IST
India's Immigration Overhaul: IVFRT Scheme Gets Five-Year Extension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a five-year extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, allocating Rs 1,800 crore for its modernization until March 2031. This extension is seen as a strategic move to bolster international mobility and streamline India's immigration processes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the cabinet's decision, noting it aligns with the government's vision to simplify immigration to India while ensuring security. The scheme, originally launched in 2010, has undergone several extensions before the current update, which coincides with the new Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025.

The focus of this phase includes adopting emerging technologies, infrastructure transformation, and optimizing services. Enhancements will involve mobile-based services, self-service kiosks, and digital platforms, facilitating seamless and secure immigration experiences and boosting tourism, medical travel, and business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026