India's Immigration Overhaul: IVFRT Scheme Gets Five-Year Extension

The Indian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a five-year extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, allocating Rs 1,800 crore for its modernization until March 2031. This extension is seen as a strategic move to bolster international mobility and streamline India's immigration processes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the cabinet's decision, noting it aligns with the government's vision to simplify immigration to India while ensuring security. The scheme, originally launched in 2010, has undergone several extensions before the current update, which coincides with the new Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025.

The focus of this phase includes adopting emerging technologies, infrastructure transformation, and optimizing services. Enhancements will involve mobile-based services, self-service kiosks, and digital platforms, facilitating seamless and secure immigration experiences and boosting tourism, medical travel, and business.

(With inputs from agencies.)