Iran's Tepid Response to U.S. Peace Proposal

Iran has signaled a lukewarm reception to the United States' recent peace proposal, a senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The official stated that while Tehran is assessing the proposal, the preliminary response has already been communicated to Pakistan. Pakistan is expected to forward this response to Washington as diplomatic channels engage in further discussion.

The development indicates ongoing deliberations within Tehran and highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. The situation remains fluid as both parties navigate a path toward potential conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)