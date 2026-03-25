Left Menu

Iran's Tepid Response to U.S. Peace Proposal

Iran has shown a lukewarm reaction to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the war, according to a senior Iranian official. The initial response is being reviewed in Tehran and has been passed through Pakistan for Washington's consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:07 IST
Iran's Tepid Response to U.S. Peace Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has signaled a lukewarm reception to the United States' recent peace proposal, a senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The official stated that while Tehran is assessing the proposal, the preliminary response has already been communicated to Pakistan. Pakistan is expected to forward this response to Washington as diplomatic channels engage in further discussion.

The development indicates ongoing deliberations within Tehran and highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. The situation remains fluid as both parties navigate a path toward potential conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026