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Pune Land Scam Unveiled: Officials Facilitate Illegal Sale

A report by the Vikas Kharge committee has uncovered illegal transactions facilitated by officials regarding the sale of government land in Pune to Amadea Enterprises LLP. The panel identified several lapses, fraud, and collusion but refrained from commenting on criminal liability, calling for punitive measures against involved officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:27 IST
Pune Land Scam Unveiled: Officials Facilitate Illegal Sale
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A committee led by Vikas Kharge has uncovered a web of illegal transactions in the sale of government land in Pune, pointing to major lapses by officials.

According to the report, the transactions were facilitated by officials from revenue, stamp, and registration departments, with Digvijay Patil found responsible for proceeding with the purchase despite knowing its disputed status.

The panel recommended immediate reforms and strict actions against the officials involved, urging steps like digitizing land records to prevent such future irregularities. Despite these revelations, Parth Pawar has not been implicated in the case.

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