Arson Attack on Jewish Ambulances Sparks Antisemitism Investigation

British police arrested two men in connection with an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity, which is now under investigation as an antisemitic hate crime. The Metropolitan Police reported that the individuals, aged 45 and 47, were apprehended in London, suspected of arson with intent to endanger life.

The suspects, both British nationals, are being questioned while authorities search locations in north London near the attack site in Golders Green. Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, called the arrests a vital breakthrough but noted surveillance footage implies a third accomplice.

The incident, involving a group with potential Iranian ties, has already sparked heightened security measures for Jewish schools and synagogues as tensions escalated. The UK has recently faced criticism of Iran using proxies for such attacks in Europe, with twenty similar plots disrupted by MI5 last year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)