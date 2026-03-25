Left Menu

Gujarat's Controversial Property Amendment Sparks Heated Debate

The Gujarat Assembly has passed an amendment to a 1991 Act aimed at curbing illegal property transfers and bolstering safeguards for lawful owners. The Bill, which provoked intense debate over its impact on demographic shifts and community protection, replaces 'disturbed area' with 'specified area' to address communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:51 IST
Gujarat's Controversial Property Amendment Sparks Heated Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Assembly recently passed an amendment to the 1991 Act intended to curb illegal property transfers and enhance protections for rightful owners. The Bill was approved amid heated discussions regarding demographic changes and protections for specific communities.

Revised by Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, the Bill notably replaces 'disturbed area' with 'specified area', empowering the state government to declare regions prone to disturbances without solely relying on historical evidence of unrest.

Despite the intense debate, the amendment includes provisions such as a Monitoring and Advisory Committee and a Special Investigation Team, designed to assess ground conditions and provide advice on declaring specified areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026