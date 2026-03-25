Gujarat's Controversial Property Amendment Sparks Heated Debate

The Gujarat Assembly recently passed an amendment to the 1991 Act intended to curb illegal property transfers and enhance protections for rightful owners. The Bill was approved amid heated discussions regarding demographic changes and protections for specific communities.

Revised by Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, the Bill notably replaces 'disturbed area' with 'specified area', empowering the state government to declare regions prone to disturbances without solely relying on historical evidence of unrest.

Despite the intense debate, the amendment includes provisions such as a Monitoring and Advisory Committee and a Special Investigation Team, designed to assess ground conditions and provide advice on declaring specified areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)