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Russia's Intelligence Blackmail Allegations: A Strategic Play in Global Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of attempting to blackmail the United States by offering to cease sharing intelligence with Iran in exchange for the U.S. halting intelligence support to Ukraine. Despite Russia's denials, Ukraine possesses evidence of Russia's involvement with Iran, amid ongoing regional conflicts involving military assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:59 IST
Russia's Intelligence Blackmail Allegations: A Strategic Play in Global Conflict
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In a bold claim on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of attempting to blackmail the United States. He alleged that Russia offered to stop sharing military intelligence with Iran if the U.S. would cut off its intelligence data to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, speaking from his presidential compound in Kyiv, stated that Ukrainian intelligence has concrete evidence of Russia's continued intelligence support to Iran. He indicated that Iranian drones, being used against U.S. military interests, contain Russian components, thus reinforcing his claims of Russia's involvement.

While Russia has outright denied assisting Iran in its ongoing conflict, the situation remains tense as Ukraine partners with Gulf states to counter drone threats. Zelenskiy expressed hopes of forging long-term agreements with countries like Saudi Arabia for drone interceptor production and acquiring air-defense missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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