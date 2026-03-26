Tehran Weighs U.S. Peace Proposal Amid Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, announced on Wednesday that while the U.S. has put forth a proposal to end ongoing hostilities, Tehran is currently assessing it through top officials.

Araqchi emphasized in a state television interview that these communications, conducted via mediators, should not be mistaken for direct negotiations with the United States.

Despite reviewing the proposal, Iran maintains its stance of not engaging in direct talks with the U.S. at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)