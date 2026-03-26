Mexico’s Drive to Support Trucking Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

In a bid to bolster the trucking industry, Mexico's government announced that it will introduce support measures, as revealed during the morning's presidential press conference on Thursday.

This comes as the nation grapples with a surge in fuel prices, exacerbated by the conflict in Iran. The economy ministry revealed this plan but withheld specific details of the upcoming measures.

As trucking accounts for about 80% of Mexico's trade by value, finding ways to sustain this sector is crucial. Stakeholders are eagerly awaiting more comprehensive details from the government.