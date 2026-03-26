Mexico’s Drive to Support Trucking Amid Soaring Fuel Prices
Mexico's government is set to implement measures to aid the trucking industry, as announced in a presidential press conference. This crucial sector handles around 80% of the country's trade by value. The initiative comes in response to escalating fuel prices linked to the ongoing Iran war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 03:24 IST
In a bid to bolster the trucking industry, Mexico's government announced that it will introduce support measures, as revealed during the morning's presidential press conference on Thursday.
This comes as the nation grapples with a surge in fuel prices, exacerbated by the conflict in Iran. The economy ministry revealed this plan but withheld specific details of the upcoming measures.
As trucking accounts for about 80% of Mexico's trade by value, finding ways to sustain this sector is crucial. Stakeholders are eagerly awaiting more comprehensive details from the government.
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