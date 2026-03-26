AI Video Controversy Puts Social Media in Hot Seat

The cyber wing of Kerala police has taken action against the social media platform X and one of its accounts for allegedly distributing an AI-generated video. The video reportedly portrays the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a defamatory light, raising concerns about its potential impact.

According to the police, the video's content was flagged through official channels, including the Election Commission. After verification, authorities determined that the material could mislead the public, damage the credibility of constitutional bodies, and threaten the fairness of elections.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the X account 'Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)' and others, including X Corp, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram City. An investigation is underway to determine accountability and pursue legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)